Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is ruling the hearts of the audience. Even in its third week at the Box Office, the Sandeep Reddy-directorial is raking in a good business. It earned Rs 7.51 crore on its third Saturday that took the total to reach the benchmark of Rs 225 crore at the Box Office. The latest collection of Kabir Singh is Rs 226.11 crore, which is incredible considering it was neither a holiday release nor did it fetch extremely positive reviews.

The film is on its way to beat the collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike to emerge as the highest grosser of the year so far. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is just a few crores ahead of the Shahid’s film and if Kabir Singh continues its impressive Box Office run, it might just turn the table to emerge as the winner this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh disclosed the latest Box Office figures of Kabir Singh and wrote on Twitter: “#KabirSingh continues its dream run… Is back in form on [third] Sat… Crosses ₹ 225 cr… Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#KabirSingh continues its dream run… Is back in form on [third] Sat… Crosses ₹ 225 cr… Is trending better than #Padmaavat, #Sultan, #Sanju, #BajrangiBhaijaan and #TigerZindaHai in Week 3… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr. Total: ₹ 226.11 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

Kabir Singh is the story of a medical student who falls in love with a junior in his college. However, once she gets married to someone else, he turns into an alcoholic and a substance abuser who sets on a new journey of self-destruction.

#KabirSingh benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 125 cr: Day 7

₹ 150 cr: Day 9

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 16

India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 225 cr… 2019 releases…

⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 16

⭐️ #Uri: Day 38

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 7, 2019

The film has been criticised for being sexist and promoting toxic masculinity. However, speaking in his defense, director Sandeep Reddy recently gave an interview. He tried to justify the violence and sexism in the film by saying that Kabir loves the girl so much that he feels like he owns her with his love. Reddy added, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there.”