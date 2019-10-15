The criticism for Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. Even after it has become the highest-grossing film of the year, constant debates and discussions about the implications of Bollywood characters are taking place. The same conversations have heated up after TikTok star Johnny Dada aka Ashwani Kumar’s case.

The popular social media user murdered a flight attendant named Nitika Sharma after he got to know that she was getting married to someone else. The man was already ‘wanted’ for three murders in Uttar Pradesh. After he committed suicide last week, the Bijnor Police investigated the matter and found that the man was highly impressed by Shahid’s Kabir Singh and often posted images and dialogues from the film.

The character’s aggressive behaviour seemed to have resonated with Ashwani and he was even seen mouthing dialogues like ‘Jo Mera Nahin Ho Sakta, Usse Kisi Aur Ke Hone Ka Mauka Nahin Doonga’ in his videos. Now, as reported by Mid-Day, the director of the film – Sandeep Reddy Vanga, commented on the entire matter.

In his latest interview with the daily, he said he was shocked to know about the development and felt sorry for the victim. Vanga added that his film Kabir Singh has nothing to do with the incident as neither his story nor the protagonist ever ‘endorsed murder’ in the film. He went on to say that people like Ashwani are mentally disturbed and often look up to Bollywood celebrities, politicians and sportspersons to find satisfaction in their deeds. “If you see Shahid’s character in the film, he is a self-destructive person who is harming himself more than anyone else,” Vanga defended the character.

He further added that as a filmmaker, it’s his responsibility to ‘consider the repercussions’ of his craft and he has been fulfilling that responsibility well.

