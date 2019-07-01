Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh refused to slow down in its second weekend. Despite new releases, the film continued to be the audience’s first choice as it raked in an amount of Rs 17.84 crore on its second Sunday, taking the total to whopping Rs 181.57 crore. This is big considering Kabir Singh is a medium-budget film and it’s likely to breach past the benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office in next few days itself.

The second-week Box Office breakup of the Sandeep Reddy-directed film is as follows:

Monday: Rs 17.54 crore

Tuesday: Rs 16.53 crore

Wednesday: Rs 15.91 crore

Thursday: Rs 13.61 crore

Friday: 12.21 crore

Saturday: Rs 17.10 crore

Sunday: Rs 17.84 crore

Total: Rs 181.57 crore

Kabir Singh collected a total of Rs 70.83 crore. It opened at Rs 20.21 crore and went on to garner Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday and Rs 27.91 crore on its first Sunday. The film emerged as Shahid’s biggest grosser in just three days (except Padmaavat which was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone).

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest weekend figures of Kabir Singh on Twitter. He wrote, “#KabirSingh continues its dominance… Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]… Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr… Chasing a big total… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz.” (sic)

With its fabulous run at the Box Office, Kabir Singh has already started setting records. After emerging the biggest non-holiday release of 2019 so far, it has become a blockbuster already. As per a few trade pundits, the film is doing so well that it might just end up challenging and even surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s Box Office business at the ticket window. The second week for the film has been tremendously well despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15. Kabir Singh didn’t receive positive reviews from the critics but that hardly seems to be affecting its success at the Box Office. Watch out this space for more updates on Kabir Singh‘s Box Office collection!