90’s kid or not, no one has been able to steer clear of Kajol’s sultry moves and Shah Rukh Khan’s villainous charms in the movie Baazigar. As the Mustan Burmawalla-Abbas Burmawalla directorial clocked 26 years on Tuesday, Kajol marked the big day with a boomerang video drawing hilarious reference to the icon song from the movie, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol can be seen winking at the camera while covering the rest of her face with her hands. Flaunting her marble-like eyes, Kajol captioned the video, “Oops! still don’t have black eyes #26YearsOfBaazigar (sic).”

Released on November 1993, the action thriller film featured an anti-hero (Shah Rukh Khan). It was Kajol’s one of the earliest successes and Shilpa Shetty’s debut which made her a star overnight. The blockbuster was directed by the duo Abbas-Mustan. King Khan’s dialogue “Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai … aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai” continues to remain famous among fans.

Celebrity interior designer and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently revealed that she designed SRK’s look in the song ‘Kaali Kaali Aankhen’. She also reveals that the hand-painted jeans are her favourite. The song featured SRK donning a leg warmer t-shirt, bullet belt and hand-painted jeans while Kajol wore a sparkling pink dress.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. She will next be seen with actor-hubby Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which also features Saif Ali Khan. While Ajay plays the titular role, Kajol essays the character of Tanhaji Malusare’s wife, Savitri Malusare. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist named Uday Bhan in the film.

As for SRK, after Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Badshah of Bollywood took a break from signing any new films for a while. While it’s been almost a year since he was last seen on the big screen, SRK featured on the latest episode of the Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, hosted by David Letterman. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan also made an appearance in the episode which took the fans of the actor inside his home, Mannat and his lifestyle.