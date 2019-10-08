They say if a friendship lasts seven years and more, it becomes family and who better to set an example of everlasting bonds than Kuch Kuch Hota Hai trio Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar whose latest pictures and videos of Dussehra fun have taken the Internet by storm. Giving fans a glimpse of her “madness” was Kajol herself as she shared a few pictures from the Sindoor Khela ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared the before and after pictures which features her with sister Tanisha Mukerji, cousins Rani and Ayan Mukerji and friend Karan. Kajol captioned the pictures as, “Started off all clean and bright….. swipe to see the madness (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Kabhi Khushi…Kabhi Ghum #karanjohar #kajoldevgan ❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 8, 2019 at 6:37am PDT

Earlier too, the actors were seen continuing the tradition of visiting the North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal. Kajol’s mother Tanuja too joined the festive fun. Rani and Kajol, who are rarely seen together, posed for the paparazzi at the pandal looking extremely radiant in their bright coloured sarees.

On the professional front, Rani is gearing up for Mardaani 2 which is a sequel to 2014 hit ‘Mardaani’. The Pradeep Sarkar directorial was a cop drama that revolved around child trafficking. She played the role of a senior inspector, who takes on the kingpin of the child trafficking racket. The makers of Mardaani 2 recently released a spellbinding teaser which shows the actor as a bold, strong and fearless police officer who is leaving no stone to bring out the best of a daredevil cop. What better time to release the first-look poster and teaser than Navratri. The makers shared the trailer and wrote, “This Navratri, good will triumph over evil. Mark the date.” They were trending the teaser with the hashtag — #Shewontstop. The film is slated to be released on December 13.

As for Kajol, she was last seen onscreen in Helicopter Eela which didn’t do well at the Box-Office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said, “As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years’ break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon”.