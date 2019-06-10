The glamour world may be all glossy and fantasy driven but it has it downside to and one of its major evils is the body shaming and its notion of unrealistic standards of beauty. In her latest magazine cover shoot, one of Bollywood’s most talented actress Kalki Koechlin reveals how she had her own share of inhibitions moulded into her beliefs when she started out in Hollywood and “whether the ‘A-lister’s’ journey ever seemed attractive to her.”

In an interview with Elle magazine while shooting for their Indian June cover, Kalki shared, “I have thought, “I am not pretty enough” or “My teeth are too big”. I remember going to Hollywood once and this female casting director asked me to come closer to see the wrinkles around my eyes. So it’s just not in Bollywood, it’s world over. But I have grown more confident over the years. I feel more beautiful than I used to.”

Revealing about her career dreams, Kalki said, “Of course, I have dreams of wanting to do a main role where I get the guy in the end. You know, I’m the undiscovered Meg Ryan but I don’t think I could only do that. I want to do other things as well.”

In the pictures that Kalki later shared on her Instagram handle, the beauty queen was seen donning a Chanderi dress in one shoot and an Econyl bikini top in the other, paired with a red and blue stripes zari cotton shirt, dye-free denims and had accessoried her look with recycled plastic beads necklace and ring.

Check Kalki’s latest magazine shoot pictures here:

On the professional front, Kalki’s film Candyflip was released on Netflix earlier this year. She is also a part of the second installment of the much-awaited series Sacred Games, Kalki and Ranvir Shorey as the new members apart from Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi.