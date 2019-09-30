Five months pregnant Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin set fans on a frenzy ever since she revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in an interview recently. Putting fans anticipation to rest, who have been waiting on the edge for the latest updates, Kalki shared a picture where she is seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared the picture which is now trending viral and features her sitting, caressing a hand on the bump adoringly and breaking into a smile. Donning a white dress with pink polka dots and pink and yellow patterns, kalki accessorised her look with an elegant white hairband and looked too delicate for words. The picture was captioned, “Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September! And kudos to my style saviours @who_wore_what_when for coming up with innovative ways to cover it up! (sic).” Quick to comment, Dia Mirza wished, “Congratulations Kalki this is such wonderful news (sic)” while Richa Chaddha wrote, “Congratulations love you to the moon and back so happy (sic)”.

In a recent interview with HT Brunch, Kalki said that she is five months pregnant and is ready to embrace the motherhood. She has also revealed that she has changed in numerous ways including engaging in constructive hobbies, going for walks, doing yoga and engaging with Guy’s music.

She also spoke about the baby being born with multiple nationalities and said, “I am aware that these are struggles my child will have to face, and yet I am grateful for the mixture of influences that I have had.” Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

Kalki will be heading to Goa to give birth to her child through natural water birth.