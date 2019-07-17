Taking the league of women-centric stories forward, Zee5 has come up with another web series that will feature Kalki Koechlin in the lead. Bollywood is certainly headed towards an all-girls narrative and contributing another step in the line is Sangeeth Sivan’s upcoming psychological thriller, Bhram. Starring Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor apart from Kalki, the series will be shot in Shimla. The series is inspired by Hari Kumar K’s book, The Other Side Of Her.

Speaking about the sudden increase in stories with female lead character, Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India told a leading news agency, “Viewers are constantly looking for engaging stories and we have received a fantastic response for thrillers on our platform. We are further investing into this genre across languages for our audiences. ‘Bhram’ is an alluring story and the perfect binge-watching content.” Gushing about his star lead and throwing light on the script, director Sangeeth shared, “It is a tight script, beautifully nuanced and I hope we are able to translate this story on screen. Kalki is a powerful actor and it is amazing how she intently listens and pays attention to every small detail during workshop and narration sessions. The journey has started and I am excited and looking forward for audiences to catch it on ZEE5.”

Revolving around the story of a novelist, played by Kalki, who goes through a plethora of emotions since she suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the series will capture her moods as she pursues a story herself. Kalki elaborated, “‘Bhram’ is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works. I am looking forward to the shoot and the release on ZEE5.”