Ruling hearts for her stellar acting skills and off late, even headlines for raising the bar of mommy-to-be-goals, Bollywood diva Kalki Koechlin has now set the Internet on fire as she stated new definitions of happiness in latest pictures. Seen slaying on the beach, six months into her pregnancy, Kalki set fans on a frenzy ever since she revealed that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg in an interview recently.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared a couple of pictures straight from the beach which were enough to raise the mercury. In one of the pictures, Kalki is seen looking out of the camera, sitting next to her special buddy and captioned it, “Happiness is sharing a towel (sic).”

Check out Kalki’s latest posts from the beach here:

View this post on Instagram Happiness is sharing a towel😅 A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:42pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happiness is in this pan A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Oct 28, 2019 at 3:55am PDT

In a recent interview with HT Brunch, Kalki said that she is five months pregnant and is ready to embrace motherhood. She has also revealed that she has changed in numerous ways including engaging in constructive hobbies, going for walks, doing yoga and engaging with Guy’s music.

She also spoke about the baby being born with multiple nationalities and said, “I am aware that these are struggles my child will have to face, and yet I am grateful for the mixture of influences that I have had.” Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.”

As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa.