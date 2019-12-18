Giving varied goals to mommies-to-be as she gears up for her first pregnancy, Gully Boy star Kalki Koechlin once again left fans smitten and this time with her latest magazine cover shoot pictures. Flaunting her baby bump as she has been in a recent flood of pictures, Kalki was seen setting the Internet on fire like never before.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared the magazine cover featuring her in an exotic backdrop of plants and donning a multicoloured bikini. Accessorising her look with a pair of junk earrings and carrying a shrug over one shoulder, Kalki struck a sensuous pose for the camera. The picture was captioned, “It’s raining covers this December (sic).”

Being a star mom comes with its own set of responsibilities and Kalki has planned how to keep her child away from the unnecessary media attention and also making him a part of her real life. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor opened up on how she wants to protect her child from media bullying but at the same time finding the right balance.

The actor, who’s popular for her acclaimed performances in many films, went on to say that her baby doesn’t need to be in the media all the time. She said she wants her kid to play with other kids who don’t belong to the same background as theirs. However, Kalki said she was always aware of the kind of world we are living in and she will eventually find a balance of both the worlds for her baby. “But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she said.

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.” As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa