The much-awaited trailer of the supernatural web series Bhram, starring Kalki Koechlin, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor is finally out and few seconds into it will make you wish you never stay alone at home. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the trailer promises horror scenes that will keep you on the edge till the end and are sure to give you goosebumps.

Shot in Shimla, the trailer opens to a house atop a hill with the protagonist Kalki claiming that she has seen it before and the next thing we see is her typewriter acting weird on its own accord while she is lost in her thoughts and suddenly a creepy girl appears right outside her window. What follows next are a series of unsolved murder mysteries, Kalki’s hysteria of spotting the girl who no one can see and similar dark and grim scenes in and around an old church.

Watch the complete trailer of Bhram here:

Taking the league of women-centric stories forward, Zee5 has come up with this web series that will feature Kalki Koechlin in the lead. Bollywood is certainly headed towards an all-girls narrative and contributing another step in the line is Sangeeth Sivan’s upcoming psychological thriller, Bhram which has been shot in Shimla. The series is inspired by Hari Kumar K’s book, The Other Side Of Her.

Revolving around the story of a novelist, played by Kalki, who goes through a plethora of emotions since she suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the series will capture her moods as she pursues a story herself. In an interview earlier, Kalki had revealed, “‘Bhram’ is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works. I am looking forward to the shoot and the release on ZEE5.”