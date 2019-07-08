Actor Kangana Ranaut accused a journalist of starting a ‘smear campaign’ against her by misquoting her on social media during the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The journalist, however, retorted back by denying her claims and asked her to share any proof to justify what she was saying. It all happened at the song launch of Judgementall Hai Kya in the presence of Rajkummar Rao and Ekta Kapoor. Kangana first used unprofessional language and told the journalist ‘tum toh mere dushman bann gaye… badi ghatiya baatein likha rahe ho. Kitni zyada gandi baati likh rahe ho, itna ganda sochte kaise ho?’ To which the journalist said that he is only writing the truth and then told the actor that it’s not fair to say such things to him at this platform. He then asked Kangana to elaborate on her claims.

Kangana accused the journalist of bashing her film Manikarnika. The man then told Kangana to speak with proof. He said, ‘you cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a powerful position here’. At which point, the anchor interrupted the conversation and got a piece of mind from the rest of the journalists who asked him to not speak in between and insult them when a discussion is already happening.

Later, Kangana told the journalist that he had come to meet her in her van and they had lunch together. She said, “You spent at least three hours in my van and we had lunch together.” The journalist was quick to clarify that “I never spoke to you for three hours in your van. We did an interview but that was scheduled by your PR. This is not done. I interviewed you for just half an hour and we did not have lunch. I never messaged you. I just did my job.” Meanwhile, Kangana kept interrupting saying ‘you did message me.’ This made the journalist request her to share the screenshots of the message. The actor said she didn’t think that was the right place to do that but she will share the screenshots. She also told him that he had twisted her statement to ‘harm her brand.’ Kangana refused to answer more questions by the journalist and continued with her claims. Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is also seen that the moment Kangana brought up her gender in between by saying ‘as a woman,’ it’s her right to make decisions, she was shushed by another female journalist who told her that the conversation has nothing to do with gender and she should not be playing her woman card while talking to the media. As Kangana’s team halted the conference, the journalist kept asking for proof.

Meanwhile, both Ekta and Rajkummar kept their silence in the matter.