Continuing the controversy game post the Wakhra Swag song launch of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya, actress Kangana Ranaut has now sent a legal notice to Entertainment Journalist Guild and Press Club of India. The media bodies has supported journalist Justin Rao after Kangana had accused him of bashing her film Manikarnika.

According to ANI’s tweet, “Actor Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to Entertainment Journalist Guild and Press Club of India for “wrongful, immoral, unethical & illegal acts of lending support to a journalist Justin Rao who is accused of indulging in unprofessional & illegal activities”” (sic).

Actor Kangana Ranaut sends legal notice to Entertainment Journalist Guild and Press Club of India for "wrongful, immoral, unethical & illegal acts of lending support to a journalist Justin Rao who is accused of indulging in unprofessional & illegal activities" pic.twitter.com/S5AFliB0eF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

“Now before my client is constrained to initiate strict proceedings and other actions including seeking huge compensatory (monetary) damages from you Addresses, for the said illegal acts already committed by you, she is hereby through me, giving you one last and final opportunity to rectify all wrongs so committed by you within 24 hours, failing which all actions as may he initiated by my client under constrain shall be entirely at the risk, costs and consequences of the board members of your organization,” read the conclusion of Kangana’s legal notice, submitted by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee.

It all started at the song launch of Wakhra Swag recently, in the presence of co-star Rajkummar Rao and director Ekta Kapoor when Kangana accused the journalist of starting a ‘smear campaign’ against her by misquoting her on social media during the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The journalist, however, retorted back by denying her claims and asked her to share any proof to justify what she was saying.

In light of this, the media fraternity has demanded a public apology and have decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut. The Entertainment Journalists Guild of India issued an official letter to Balaji Motion Pictures’ chief Ekta Kapoor regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the makers of Judgementall Hai Kya recently released the trailer of the film. It starts with a murder investigation and the two suspects are Kangana and Rajkummar. The duo plays the blame game while the police are on a hunt for the murderer.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Judgementall Hai Kya also features Amyra Dastur and Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on July 26.