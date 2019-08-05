Actor Kangana Ranaut has hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his decision of scrapping article 370 from the Indian constitution that gives special rights to Jammu & Kashmir. The actor released an official statement through her representative Instagram handle and said that the decision, announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, is something that was long due and she always knew only PM Modi had the courage to take this step.

The actor also said that it’s a decision that has been taken for the betterment of the country and it will definitely contribute to make India a terrorism-free state. Kangana’s statement read, “Scrapping of article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. I have been emphasising on this for the longest time, and I knew if any one could achieve this impossible feat that is Mr. Modi. He is not only a visionary, but he also has the required courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality… I congratulate the entire Bharat including JnK on this historic day, we are together looking at a very bright future.” (sic)

Earlier, the actor requested the PM to revoke article 370 in her statement during the Pulwama attacks that happened in February this year. Kangana commented on the tragic incident that took the lives of many CRPF troopers and said that no state in our country should be confused about where they belong. Her statement read, “Our anger is justified. We should use this time to do something constructive. And it is my sincere request to our prime minister that Article 370 should be completely scrapped. I feel that after so many years of Independence, no state in our country should face confusion as to where they belong.”

Kangana has been an ardent supporter of Narendra Modi and the central government under his leadership. She has time and again spoken against those who raised their voices against the PM and his political decisions.