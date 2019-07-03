Actor Kangana Ranaut launched the trailer of her upcoming film Judgemental Hai Kya at an event in Mumbai yesterday. The actor interacted with the media and answered many important questions. However, one of her statements from the event has just gained more attention than the rest. When asked by the media about how she deals with the criticism she receives from her own industry for being outspoken, Kangana said what matters to her is the love she gets from the audience.

She told the media: ” Industry wale jaye tel lene (let the film industry go to hell)…People’s love empowers me. I am really humbled.” Kangana added that she derives her confidence from the love that her fans give to her. She said nothing else and no amount of negativity bothers her because she knows her fans are supporting her and loving her work on camera. “I think the way people, I mean audience love me that empowers me. The way my fans love my acting, my personality it gives me confidence,” she told the media.

The actor went ahead to say that her character in Aanand L Rai’s Tanu Weds Manu changed the perception of the audience towards free-spirited female characters. She said that in the film, the female protagonist was shown as someone who was her own boss and had no reservations in being herself in front of the world, and that brought the revolution. She was quoted saying, “I think the revolution in the mainstream cinema came from Tanu Weds Manu, wherein a heroine is shown in a real way. Tanu knows how to play around with boys but she is not a vamp.”

Kangana then talked about her character in Prakash Kovelamudi’s Judgemental Hai Kya and said that she plays Bobby in the film who’s a determined girl and is aware of her shortcomings. She said. “Bobby, in this film, is going through mental illness but she is not sitting in a corner and sobbing about it.”

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others. Judgemental Hai Kya is set to release on July 26.