Actor Kangana Ranaut is known to speak her mind fearlessly. She has got her own fan following and her fans love her for being vocal and her unabashed stance. This has also led to many controversies in her name but Kangana has managed to sail through everything with the same spark in eyes. Now, in her latest interview, she talked about how she doesn’t mind doing a non-female-centric film, something away from what she has been doing currently.

While talking to IANS, the actor said she doesn’t want to take up roles in which she is made to look like an ‘accessory’ to make her male counterpart look good in a film. The actor, however, mentioned she doesn’t have any issue performing in a film which is a mass entertainer provided she has a meaty role. Kangana was quoted saying, “There is nothing wrong in singing and dancing. But if the other gender is ridiculed and made to look like a lesser being or an accessory to make you look good, then it is a problem because you are the one who is being enhanced.”

The actor went on to take the example of her film Rangoon which had her featured with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Kangana said she played a full-fledged character in the film which was important for the story and she would always love to accept such characters in the future. “There is a lot of gender inequality even in singing and dancing around the trees. I wouldn’t mind doing a musical and I have done a film like Rangoon, where a lot of singing and dancing was involved but I was not just in the frame to make someone look good with my frock or my flying hair I don’t like that kind of inequality,” she said.

Currently, the actor had started preparing for her character in Jaya, in which she’s playing the role of a celebrated politician and actor Jayalalithaa. Kangana also has an out-an-out action film called Dhaakad lined up which is set for a Diwali release next year.