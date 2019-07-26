The growing cases of lynchings and intolerance had recently pushed celebrities Anurag Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Ashis Nandy, Shubha Mudgal and other eminent filmmakers, historians, sociologists and artists to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concerns over the same. Replying to their concern, 61 other celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi and Madhur Bhandarkar accused them of “selective outrage and false narratives.”

The letter read, “An open letter which has been published on July 23, 2019, and addressed to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has astonished us. Forty nine self-styled ‘guardians’ and conscience keepers’ of the nation… have expressed selective concern and demonstrated a clear political bias and motive.” It also mentioned, “To us, the undersigned, this document of selective outrage comes across as an attempt to foist a FALSE NARRATIVE… to negatively portray Prime Minister Modi’s untiring efforts. The signatories of the ‘open letter’ have, in the past, kept silent when tribals and the marginalised have become victims of Naxal terror, they have kept silent when separatists have issued dictates to burn schools in Kashmir, they have kept silent when the demand for dismembering India were made…”

In an interview with India Today, Kangana said, “Some people are misusing their power and position to generate a false narrative that, under the current government things are going wrong, whereas for the first time in this nation, things are going in the right direction. We are a part of a major shift, things are changing for the betterment of this nation and few people are rattled by this. Common people have chosen their representatives and leaders, the ones who disregard their will are the ones who have no respect or consideration for democracy.”