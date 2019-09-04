Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun her preparations to portray celebrated politician Jayalalithaa on-screen. While announcing the film earlier this year, the makers gave two different titles to the film – Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in Tamil and Telugu. However, as per a report in a news daily now, Kangana wants the Hindi title to be changed. In fact, she has suggested to the makers that there shouldn’t be two different titles for the film and they should release the biopic with title Thalaivi in all languages.

A report in Mid-Day quoted a source close to the development revealing how Kangana made her point in front of the makers and convinced them to keep only one title to generate more buzz around the film. The source said the actor talked to director AL Vijay and his team and recommended them to refrain from using ‘Jaya‘ as the title and release the film as ‘Thalaivi’ all over India. “Kangana recently had a word with the makers and pointed out that Bollywood films have often had titles that may not be necessarily Hindi, but have stayed true to the film’s milieu. An example being Kai Po Che (2013), that derived its title from the Gujarati phrase and went wonderfully with the story,” said the source.

Further, while speaking her mind out, the Manikarnika-actor added that the makers can include a tagline with the title that has ‘Jayalalithaa‘ or ‘Jaya‘ in it so that there’s ‘no room for confusion regarding the film’s project.’ The report suggested that Kangana’s recommendations are being taken seriously and an announcement can be made soon.

Meanwhile, Kangana is seen taking classical dance classes these days before beginning the film. She has also got an action-entertainer in her kitty titled Dhaakad. It’s set for release on Diwali next year.