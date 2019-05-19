Ruling the Cannes Film Festival 2019 ever since she graced the international event on day one, Kangana Ranaut has been looking smoking hot in every new look that she donned and her social media pages are keeping a healthy record of it. With the latest pictures streaming in from the French Riviera, Kangana has evidently set temperatures soaring once again and fans can’t stop drooling.

In the latest shared pictures, Kangana can be seen donning a floral gown with thigh-high slits and plunging neckline. Standing on the edge of the yacht, Kangana struck sultry poses as the Parisian breeze caught the loose ends of the gown, making it float high enough to reveal her well-toned legs. The pictures were captioned, “Live like you are on the French Riviera @seawaysyachting .. Gown: @ralphandrusso Styling: @stylebyami @mala_agnani @shnoy09 Hair: @alipirzadeh Makeup: @anilc68 Project: @pankhurifetch Location: @villedefrejus..#LiveVictoriously #greygooselife #KanganaAtCannes” (sic).

Check Kangana’s latest look at Cannes 2019 here:

Kangana has two purposes to be at Cannes this year. She was a part of the launch of the Indian pavilion with Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification and Amit Khare, the Indian Information & Broadcasting minister, at the event. She also represented popular liquor brand Grey Goose at the prestigious film festival. Her latest pictures from the French Riviera show how she bosses up her style game when it comes to combining fashion with grace and confidence.

Earlier, before she left for Cannes, Kangana talked to the media and revealed that she never shies away from experimenting with her looks whether it’s at red carpets or with her regular outings. She revealed that she was going to wear something at the Cannes that would encourage the weavers of our country. Kangana made a smashing red carpet appearance with a classic Kanjeevaram saree paired with a corset, followed by an edgy Nedret Taciroglu pant-suit for an after a party.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film will hit the theatres on July 26.