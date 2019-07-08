Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke on many issues at the press conference of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. She was present with Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor, Bosco Caesar, Prakash Kovelamudi and Shailendra Singh to launch the song Wakhra Swag from the film. While interacting with the media, she said that religion should never ‘disempower’ a person.

Actor Zaira Wasim announced that she was disassociating herself from the films because it interferes with her ‘imaan’ and threatens her relationship with her religion. The announcement divided the social media and several celebrities also spoke out on the matter. Now, at the song launch event, Kangana was asked to address the issue. She gave an elaborate answer.

Kangana said that religion helps you in making confident and independent and also makes you feel fulfilled. She was quoted saying, “I think any religion should empower you and it should make you independent and confident. It should make your life fulfilling and if you think that your life is already fulfilling, then there is plenty of work to do around you.”

The actor added that if a person already feels fulfilled in life, he/she should look around and help the ones in need. She said that one should try to contribute to the environment around. Kangana explained, “People should try and help their family and friends. There are so many things to do, so we should try and fulfill the environment around us. Essentially, the fundamental requirement of any religion is to empower and not to disempower you.”

Her film Judgementall Hai Kya got embroiled in a controversy for its previous title ‘Mental Hai Kya‘. Now, when the actor was asked to comment on the essence of her film, she said her team has worked hard to bring out a sensible subject. She also took a dig on the naysayers calling the team ‘insensitive’ for keeping the previous title.

Kangana said, “I think we have made this film very sensibly without compromising on the art quotient, so I think people who cry about being an artiste and being insensitive are just people who do not know how to handle their craft. I feel you can be considerate yet you can give artistically sophisticated films.”

The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 26.