Building up fans excitement ahead of the trailer launch on Monday, Panga star Kangana Ranaut gave a hint to her on-screen character as she took over the ticket counter at the Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. Also starring Richa Chadha, Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill and Bollywood’s stellar actor Neena Gupta, the movie looks like a blockbuster already, going by the recently dropped posters.

A video currently trending viral on Twitter shows Kangana in a simple salwar-suit, seated behind the counter, handing out tickets at the bustling railway station. The video was captioned by Kangana’s team as, “Ahead of #PangaTrailer Launch , #KanganaRanaut gives a teaser to her character #JayaNigam and distributes Tickets at the iconic Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mumbai (VT) #Panga Trailer Out today!! (sic).”

After playing a warrior mother in Manikarnika, actor Kangana Ranaut will next be seen essaying the role of Jaya, who wants to become a kabaddi player while juggling motherly-commitments to her son in her upcoming film Panga. The makers of the sports drama dropped the trailer launch date in the first poster a couple of days ago. The trailer will be out on December 23, 2019.

Earlier, talking about the film, Ashwiny told PTI, “It’s a long and big film. It is going to take its own sweet time to complete. It’s also a big challenge for me as it’s different. I am also learning new things every day to the extent of learning a little bit of kabaddi and breaking my leg. But it’s also enjoyable.”

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.