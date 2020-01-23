Promoting her upcoming sports drama Panga, controversy’s favourite child Kangana Ranaut was once again seen voicing her strong head and calling out senior lawyer Indira Jaising for asking Nirbhaya‘s mother to forgive the convicts. Kangana was present at the press conference with co-star Richa Chadha who too is known for her strong-headedness and using her power position to call out the wrong.

Seated in the panel between Richa and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Kangana was asked for her opinion after Indira Jaising stated, “Nirbhaya’s mother should forgive the convicts.” Visibly pricked, Kangana lashed out, “That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days. She should be kept there. She needs it. These are the women who feel sympathetic and it is women like them give birth to these kinds of monsters and murderers. They were also born out of a woman’s womb. Women like her only have such wombs and feel sympathy and love for such monsters, murderers.”

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut on senior lawyer Indira Jaising’s statement,’Nirbhaya’s mother should forgive the convicts’: That lady (Jaising) should be kept in jail with those convicts for four days…Women like them give birth to these kind of monsters and murderers. (22.1) pic.twitter.com/MtNcAca1QG — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Commenting on an interview given by Asha Devi to news agency ANI, where she accused politicians of doing politics over her daughter, Jaising had tweeted, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I, urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t want the death penalty for her. “We are with you but against death penalty.”

Reacting sharply to the senior advocate’s suggestion, Nirbhaya’s mother said, “Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion. Whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims.”

In the rape and murder case that had sent shockwaves across the nation in 2012, four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. Pawan had claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime but the Delhi High Court rejected the review petition. In view of the developments, the four accused will now be hanged at 6 AM on February 1, from Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

On the professional front, Kangana is gearing up for Panga that talks about every mother who ‘deserves a second chance’. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the film that features Kangana as a mother who is busy with her family and a realisation of a lost dream. Kangana’s character, Jaya Nigam was a national level Kabbadi player but now that she is married and has a kid, her zeal towards the game is considered dead until her husband and son motivate her to start polishing her skills and get back to the field.

Panga is a call to women to seek their aspirations and achieve what they miss. Starring actors Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta, who play husband and mother, respectively, to Kangana’s character, the movie also features Richa Chadha in the role of her friend. Produced by Fox Star Studios, Panga is slated to release on January 24 and will be clashing at the box office with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D.