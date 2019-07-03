Actor Kangana Ranaut took the name of Salman Khan in justifying why the fuss about the title of her next film Judgemental Hai Kya was unnecessary. The actor said that controversy was created about her film because she is not a product of nepotism, otherwise even Salman’s film was titled ‘Mental’ (which was later titled Kick) once but no offense was taken then.

Kangana was speaking at the trailer launch of her film that also features Rajkummar Rao in the lead. At the event, when she was asked to comment on the title change of her film, she didn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Kangana said that she’s an outsider and that’s the reason why most people in the industry find it difficult to accept her success and film choices. She was quoted saying, “I think whenever it is anything to do with Kangana Ranaut, people have a problem with it. Since I am an outsider, even if I breathe, people have a problem. But we outsiders also have learnt to make our way without creating a problem. Even (one of) Salman Khan’s film which was a remake of a south Indian film, was named ‘Mental’.”

The title of her film was originally kept as ‘Mental Hai Kya’. However, after it was reported that a few institutions working towards mental health care showed reservations towards the title, the makers decided to change it. Continuing her argument, Kangana said, “There was no problem then, but now we are told that very recently, the word ‘mental’ is banned, so we did not have that much choice.” She then added that her team is presenting a good film and a mere change in titled can’t stop the audience from liking the story. She said, “Our film has got a U/A certificate. We have faith in our intentions. A small change of the title will not make a difference.”

The Mental Hai Kya title drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) which complained to the censor board that the usage of the word ‘mental’ trivialized mental health issues. The title was later changed. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Sheirgill and Amyra Dastur. It is releasing on July 26.

