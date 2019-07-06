As her upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya prepares for release, actor Kangana Ranaut has announced her new film. Titled Dhaakad, it’s a larger-than-life action drama mounted on a big budget and Kangana plays the female lead. Directed by Rajneesh Razy Ghai and jointly produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media, it’s been deemed as the one-of-its-kind female-led-action film.

The first look poster of the film has Kangana dressed as the warrior with guns in her hands. The background shows burning lampposts, broken cars and a deeply destructed place. With Kangana staring into the abyss while looking away from the camera, the poster makes a solid punch.

As reported by news agency IANS, Kangana called Dhaakad a benchmark film of her career. She released a statement and mentioned that if this film becomes successful, it’s going to change the way women are perceived as in the film industry. She was quoted saying, “After the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, it has been proven that audiences across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well.”

She also revealed that Dhaakad is an expensive film and they are eyeing a Diwali 2020 release for the same. Kangana added, “The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema.”

The director of the film, Razy informed that he has been an army kid himself and that’s why he wanted his debut directorial to be an action film. Now, with Dhaakad, he is all set to present Kangana in a never-seen-before role. He said, “This is a great time for a film of this genre and I’m looking to push the boundaries on this project with my visual style. I respect Kangana as an actor and we’re excited to make a memorable film.”

Producer Sohel Maklai also talked about the film and said, “This film is an ambitious venture and the biggest one for me. I believe in Razy’s vision and I’m sure this will be a thrilling entertainer. Audiences are definitely going to love Kangana’s new avatar.”

Further, the team is looking to have a popular Hollywood action choreographer to design the action sequences for the film. The shooting of the film will reportedly be done in India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Europe.