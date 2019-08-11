Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again spoken out on how the film industry promotes ‘mediocrity’ and ‘talent’ is not what takes you ahead. The actor, who is known to speak her mind fearlessly, sometimes even drawing criticism from all the corners of the society, spoke to a news agency. She said that during her initial days in the industry, she worked very hard thinking that the more she’ll polish her craft, the more she’ll move ahead in her career in the industry. However, after doing some films, Kangana said she realised her talent wasn’t enough. She revealed she started observing the ‘movie mafias’ who work together for each other for sustenance in the industry.

Kangana told IANS, “I have become tough. Initially, when I came in, I’d think that talent was everything and you got to prove yourself. I did many things (and) I struggled on my way up. I learnt filmmaking and scriptwriting. I did everything, thinking talent is everything. Then, when I made it big, I realised talent is not relevant in this industry.”

The three-time National Award winner went on to say that she decided to raise her voice against the ‘mafia’ in the industry because this culture ‘anywhere is not healthy.’ She said, “People who play power politics and games have woven their little web of contacts and a small mafia. They work in sync with each other. It flustered me, I was not ready for this and I feel mafia anywhere is not healthy.”

But how does she herself ensure that her talent speaks now? Kangana, who is known for giving strong performances in films like Queen (2013), Tanu Weds Manu (series), and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), said that she makes choices that are bold and different. “In order to break that, I have been bold in my choices, because I feel sometimes you deserve what you are worth. At times, you have to take what you deserve and not settle for anything less,” she said, adding that every success has a price to pay, however, your self-belief will take you to places where you don’t need the help of the mafia. Kangana explained, “There is a price to pay for everything, especially if you want success. If you want superficial success, you can be a part of the mafia and dance to their tunes. But if you want well-deserved, sustainable success, you have to be worthy of it, and then there is a price to pay.”

The actor is currently busy with the biopic of celebrated political leader late Jayalalithaa and her action film titled Dhaakad. Her film JudgeMentall Hai Kya released recently to a mild response at the Box Office. Giving an insight into her profession, Kangana said that her work comes with a lot of insecurities because one is not sure about the fate of the movie and if something next will come his/ her way or not. “Sometimes, you don’t know the future of a great film. It’s shocking the kind of film that might just work,” she said.