This Diwali was all rosy and glossy for the Kapoor sisters or so Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan made us feel as they slew in traditional attires of pink shades and teased fans with a video of their afternoon binge. Seen hogging together in one cosy corner of the house, Bebo and Lolo left fans and friends including Malaika Arora craving for their cheat meal on the festival of lights.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma shared the boomerang video which shows the duo relishing a bowl of kheer. The video was captioned, “Kheer anyone ?? #diwalilunch #family #sisters (sic).” Quick to comment, Malaika wrote, “Pls share @therealkarismakapoor (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Kheer anyone ?? 😋😋 #diwalilunch 🌟 #family #sisters👭 A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Oct 27, 2019 at 2:12am PDT

It is no secret that the Kapoors have been a long-standing name in Bollywood industry, all of whom from Prithviraj Kapoor’s sons – Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor to the youngest ones Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor have contributed to the family’s legacy of stellar performances in their films. In an interview recently, 90’s golden star Karisma Kapoor spilled the beans on her foray into the acting world which was filled with roadblocks and hurdles despite coming from an “illustrious” family.

Opening up about being a single mother, Karisma takes it in a stride as she revealed, “I’ve never let my doubts get the better of me. We live in a world where there will always be roadblocks, people to bog you down & things that may not work out. That’s why you have to be your biggest strength & not let your voice, at any point, become your weakness (sic).”

On the work front, the 45-year-old actress was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan movie, “Zero,” where she did a cameo as herself. Even though Karisma is not actively doing films for the past seven years, the actress will be making her digital debut this year with the web series, “Mentalhood“.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan apart from starring in Good News opposite Akshay Kumar.