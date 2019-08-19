Filmmaker Karan Johar has finally spoken out on the allegations of organising a drug party and inviting Bollywood celebs to it. The director had posted a video on Instagram a few days back in which many Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar and Ayan Mukerji among others were seen chilling out at his residence in Mumbai. Many alleged that the actors seemed under the influence of drugs in the video. However, now, Karan has called all such allegations ‘ridiculous.’

In his latest interview with Rajeev Masand, the ace director gave an explained statement on the entire controversy. First, he asserted that why would he upload a video online if it shows a drug party being organised at his place. On the allegations that Vicky looked strictly under the influence of a substance, he said that the Uri-actor was recovering from dengue and was having ‘hot water and lime.’ Karan was quoted saying, “Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder.”

Issuing a warning that the next time he finds any such baseless accusations surfacing around, he is going to take the legal route, Karan said that no one has any right to pull him down and other people who have worked hard in the industry to gain a solid reputation. He was quoted saying, “I am not taking this very kindly, the next time where baseless accusations, I will take the legal route. You cannot mar our solid reputations, our sincere reputations our committed reputations just because you are presuming something. You cannot put out a baseless accusation that has no base, no fact, no truth, no reality and try and mar us and our reputations, it’s ridiculous.”

View this post on Instagram Saturday night vibes A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 27, 2019 at 12:17pm PDT

Karan also revealed that the allegations even turned embarrassing for him on a personal level as her mother kept asking him about the entire issue. He said that it questioned his upbringing and insulted the fact that his mother was sitting with the guests a few minutes before he shot the video. “Some of us were chatting and some of us were having wine, but that was it. It was a baseless accusation, and it really annoyed me because you are taking away the culture and tradition that I have been raised in. My mother was appalled when she read those things because she was there. My mother, five minutes before this video, was sitting with us,” he explained.

Adding that he is now ‘afraid’ to call up people at his home for get-togethers because he thinks that the guests might not just show up fearing this case. KJo went on to add that he didn’t speak up on the matter on his own earlier because he didn’t need the feel to justify a house party and a casual get-together.

#UDTABollywood – Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

While the trolls kept commenting on the video, it became a bigger issue when Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared the video on Twitter and tagged it with ‘#UdtaBollywood, taking off on the film Udta Punjab, which was about the drug menace in the state of Punjab and which, incidentally, starred Shahid.