The party theme was 90s Bollywood so it was but obvious that superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s designer-wife Gauri Khan and filmmaker-friend Karan Johar would sport looks from his movies at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra’s bash. However, Karan and Gauri turning up dressed in characters from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai not just won all hearts but even ended up making SRK embarrassed with their recreation of the poster along with Kaajal Anand.

While Gauri flaunted the sartorial elegance of Tina, played by Rani Mukerji in the movie, Karan channelised his inner Rahul, originally essayed by King Khan while Kaajal turned up dressed in the signature red dungaree of Anjali, a character essayed by Kajol. Taking to his Instagram handle later, Karan shared the fun pictures and captioned them, “So BREAKING NEWS! We attended our dear friends @bindraamritpal’s 90’s BOLLYWOOD theme bash! So KKHH it was for us! @gaurikhan channelled her inner TINA @putlu channelled ANJALI and me ofcourse had to be RAHUL !!! Don’t miss the most embarrassed @iamsrk photobombing our poster recreation! @kajol #rani (sic).”

Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar recalled his first directorial, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), as the film completed 21 years in October. The iconic romantic Hindi film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year followed by receiving the status of one of the most popular Hindi films ever in the history of Indian cinema.

Last year, when the film completed 20 years in the industry, a grand event was organised by Karan where he invited the who’s who of the film industry and had a chat with SRK, Kajol and Rani. The entire team shared their memories associated with the shooting of the film and recalled the fun they had together while on the sets. Celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan among others attended the event.

Karan gave some interesting anecdotes about the film at the event. He mentioned how they often used to play pranks on Kajol and she was dating Ajay Devgn at that time. KJo also revealed that it was Aditya Chopra who recommended Rani’s name to him for the role of Tina after Twinkle Khanna rejected the film.