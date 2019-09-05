The excitement of fans is currently riding a hyperbole as filmmaker Karan Johar has recently announced the “new kid on the Dharma block” who will be starring alongside lead stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. Taking to his social media handle, Karan shared the news of finally sealing the lead cast and fans were left swooning over the pictures of the newbie.

The shared pictures featured debutante Lakshya in different looks from donning a red hoodie to a black leather jacket, to a pink tee in another one and a denim-army print jacket in the last picture. Karan dropped the news in the caption that read, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome @itslakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… (sic)”

Earlier, when producer Karan Johar announced the sequel, he mentioned that the banner is launching a new male face in the industry with Dostana 2. A leading news portal reported that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

The source added that the third lead in the film is going to be the actual love interest of both the stars in the film. “The reason why they called the third lead ‘a suitable boy’ is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel,” revealed the source.

Earlier, in the 2008-released film, actors Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham played the lead stars. The story of the film had the characters of both AB and John pretending to be gay partners. They were both in love with Priyanka’s character who ultimately falls for Bobby Deol’s character in the film. Dostana also featured Boman Irani and Kirron Kher in important roles.