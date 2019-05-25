Seems like Karan Johar‘s upcoming film Takht might not just release on its scheduled date. Rumours are rife in Bollywood grapevine that the pre-production work on the film isn’t complete yet and that has pushed the release date of the film. A report in an entertainment portal revealed that Karan might eye a Diwali 2020 release for his magnum opus Mughal drama as opposed to an early 2020 release that was decided earlier.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source close to the film’s development revealing that the stage will take another few months to be designed completely and that has eventually delayed the shoot of the film. The source was quoted saying, “Given that the film will be an opulent visual masterpiece and is also a period flick set against a Moghul backdrop the pre-production has taken longer than expected. This stage which was supposed to be completed a while back is far from over and will take the next few months as well.” The report added that the first shoot schedule which was earlier kept for June-July has been pushed to the end of the year.

While there’s no official confirmation on the same, it is likely that KJo won’t risk making Takht in any hurry since it’s one of his most ambitious projects till date that features a stunning starcast of A-list celebrities. However, if the reports of the delay in the shoot are true, then the team might face a little difficulty in sorting out the new dates of the stars.

Directed by Karan Johar and produced by his home banner Dharma Productions, Takht features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor among others in important roles. It brings back KJo on the director’s seat after a hiatus of four years. His last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in October 2016.