Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is in Melbourne for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2019, says hoisting the Indian flag there was an exceptionally emotional moment for him.

‘Desis’ from across the city gathered at Federation Square here on Saturday to see Karan hoisting the Tricolour. This annual honour is given to one major Indian celebrity ahead of the Independence Day of India.

“The IFFM has really been a force to reckon with. Over the past decade, it has garnered such love and appreciation. I have been to multiple festivals but this one has all the heart that comes from all the people here in Melbourne. More power to inclusiveness,” KJo said about the fest where 20 years of his directorial debut “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” was also celebrated.

“This has been an exceptionally emotional moment. Coming here and hoisting our national flag made me feel all the love all of us have for our great country. We stand tall as proud Indians. India is about all of our beating hearts. It’s not just a country but an emotion which stands tall with courage, conviction and resilience. India is not just a land on the global arena, it’s a force. Thank you for all the love to our cinema and country,” he added.