Gauri Khan, one of the most sought-after interior designers and the woman behind actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s success, is celebrating her 49th birthday on Tuesday. To wish her the best, her best friend and filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to write a heartfelt note. He posted a throwback picture of Gauri on Instagram and explained just how much she means to him.

In his long Instagram post, KJo wrote about his bonding with Gauri, their little happy moments and how he’s proud of her professional achievements. His post read, “Happy birthday to the strongest silent support system in my life…the most real person I know…beautiful within and beautiful always ….and one must never be fooled with her blank stare because she is ridiculously on point with her observations! She makes me laugh with her manual of how to live a stress free life ( she knows what I am talking about) also am so proud with how she has created a solid professional zone for herself and is super successfully running a design enterprise…I love you so much Gauri! You don’t realise how much of a force you are in all our lives….shine on!! Happy birthday ….❤️❤️❤️” (sic)

Karan Johar and Gauri Khan share a beautiful friendship ever since he worked with SRK on their first film together – DDLJ where the filmmaker worked as the actor’s stylist. Later, their bond grew stronger and now, KJo and SRK are considered a part of one family.

Kudos to such a lovely friendship!