The lawyer of the woman who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape made a new revelation to the Mumbai police in the case. He told the court that the woman had staged the May 25 attack on herself. Police are now going to include her name in the chargesheet that is being filed in the court and she will be held soon.

As reported by Times of India, a senior police official, who refused to be named, said that the name of the woman will be added in the FIR as an accused in the assault case. She may also be sent a notice by the police to record her statement in the matter. The officer added that she is to be charged with conspiracy under Sections 182 and 203 of Indian Penal Code, related to providing false information about an offence committed and “with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to cause injury to another person.”

The woman’s lawyer, named Ali Kaashif Khan, aged 25, surrendered before Oshiwara police after his cousin, named Altamash Ansari, got arrested as one of the attackers of the woman. While confessing to the court, the lawyer said that after police found the number of the bike used in the attack, the woman herself revealed to him that she planned the attack with his cousin Altamash and gave her Rs 10,000 to execute the plan. The daily quoted Khan saying, “She asked me to ‘settle’ the FIR as the accused, if found, would reveal her name and she could go behind bars.”

However, an officer at Oshiwara police station said that the lawyer “had discussed the attack conspiracy with his cousin and the woman.” He added that Khan was in fact ‘the mediator between his cousin Altamash and the woman.’ He said, “Altamash told us he had a meeting with the woman after his cousin (the lawyer) introduced him to her at her Andheri flat on May 24.”

Further, Khan had also claimed that the woman, who is believed to be an astrologer by profession, did “black magic” on his cousin and got him to plan the attack for her. He also said that he had introduced his cousin to the woman because they were planning a #MenToo rally in Delhi in support of the woman and Altamash was supposed to arrange people for it as he had good connections with political parties in Mira-Bhayander.

Meanwhile, the woman, who claimed that two men on a bike had slashed her with a paper cutter in Andheri near Joggers Park, accused Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame actor Karan Oberoi of taking sexual advantage of her and using her money to build his home. Karan refused all the claims and stated that he never dated the woman.