Actor and Singer Karan Oberoi was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court a month after he was arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a woman to extort money. Recently, Oshiwara police revealed that the woman, who claimed that she was attacked by two men on a bike, staged the attack on herself. This led to Karan getting bail with his lawyer Dinesh Tiwari claiming that the complainant lodged a fake FIR for a fake attack on herself.

The lawyer revealed that Justice Revati Mohite-Dere granted Oberoi a bail of Rs 50,000 and also lashed out at the victim and police in the matter. In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old victim had alleged that Oberoi had raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money from her under the threat of making the video go viral.

While talking to the media, the woman, who claimed to be an astrologer, also said that Karan used her money to build his home and also made her do the interiors of the house. On May 6, Oberoi was arrested and sent to police custody. Later, he was remanded to judicial custody even as his bail plea was pending with the sessions court.

A report in Times of India mentioned that the woman’s lawyer himself confessed to the police that his client planned the attack on herself with the help of his cousin Altamash. In her FIR, the woman had mentioned that two men on bike slashed her with a paper cutter. Later, after the police found out the bike number of one of the attackers, the lawyer revealed to them that he didn’t have any information about the planning, however, he agreed that he introduced his cousin Altamash to the woman because they were planning a rally in Delhi to seek support in the case. More details on the case are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)