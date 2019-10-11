Actor Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year. However, it received wide criticism for being misogynist and promoting violence against women. Shahid’s character in the film was a doctor who turned an alcoholic after his girlfriend got married to someone else. The girl named Preeti – played by Kiara Advani, was shown as a silent-soft spoken girl who didn’t object to the man’s entitled behaviour towards her. Seems like these traits of her character make Kareena Kapoor Khan dislike Preeti.

In her latest interview with a magazine that she features on for the month of October, Kareena talked about how she liked Kabir Singh, especially the role that Kiara played opposite Shahid in the film. The actor, who has done many glamorous roles in her career, said she doesn’t relate to the character of the girl and therefore, she doesn’t believe in her.

Kareena said she hasn’t seen the movie but has heard polarising viewpoints about the story and its characters. The actor told Filmfare that she was glad to see people raising their voices against the content of the film but it’s sad that those voices got ‘outnumbered’ by those who thought the film was appreciable.

Kareena was quoted saying, “I haven’t seen the film. But clearly it hasn’t affected anything because the movie has made over Rs 300 crore. So, it’s a double-edged sword… because there are people who actually went to watch it and found something that they loved. Otherwise, it is not possible for it to have done so well. But I’m happy that people are talking about it and if you ask me, I don’t personally believe in a character like that because that’s not me as a person.”

She went on to praise people who went against the stream to call it out. “But at the end of the day, it’s a film and it has worked. But I’m happy that people are talking about things and they want their voice to be heard. But they clearly are outnumbered by the people who have loved the film. That’s the reality which is sad.,” Bebo added.

Earlier, defending his film, Shahid had said that Hindi films have been offering such characters from time immemorial. Taking the example of Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Baazigar, the actor added that no one created any ruckus and criticised anyone when SRK killed Shilpa Shetty’s character in the film. “The film is about a flawed character. Preeti is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn’t know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preeti in his life. No one brought up Baazigar when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor’s neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?,” the actor told India Today.