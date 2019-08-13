A new picture of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently surfacing on the internet. It’s an adorable picture that speaks of a mother-son bond as Kareena is seen posing with his little boy Taimur Ali Khan in the frame. Mommy Kareena looks at Taimur with so much love in eyes as the little munchkin stares into the camera with his light eyes. The picture is shared by the actor’s fan club on Instagram with credit to Kareena’s new manager Priyangi Shah Chhabria.

The caption on the picture reads, “Quality Time with Tim ❤❤ 📷 @priyangis” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Quality Time with Tim ❤❤ 📷 @priyangis A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Seems like it’s a click from the family’s London holiday. Kareena and her family have recently returned from London where both Saif and she were shooting for a film. Taimur and Soha Ali Khan joined the couple for a few days and their pictures went viral on social media. See this:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is super busy with the shooting of her dance reality show Dance India Dance that she co-judges with Raftaar and Bosco Martis. She recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. The actor also finished filming her part in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium that was being shot in London. Kareena is also rumoured to be playing an important role in her husband Saif Ali Khan’s film titled Jawaani Jaaneman. She is now about to start shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.