Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan walked the ramp as showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika on the last day of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019. The actor looked stunning in a black off-shoulder gown that had a giant bow detail at the back and mesh detail on the right shoulder. Kareena kept her look gothic as she went for dark lips and a wet hair to go with her appearance on the ramp.

The photos of the actor dolled up in a Gauri & Nainika creation were shared by her fan club on Instagram. Before walking the runway, the actor also appeared for press interviews and chose to wear a striking red one-shoulder voluminous gown for the same. Kareena kept her makeup light and added just a dash of glossy lips to go with her dress that had a giant bow detail on the left shoulder. Check out the pictures here:

Earlier in the day, she was seen wearing red head-to-toe as she stepped out of her building with her kid Taimur Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor. The paparazzi clicked the latest pictures of the stunning mother-son duo in which they looked all dressed up for a busy Sunday. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Kareena is currently busy judging reality show Dance India Dance. She recently wrapped up the shooting of Good News with Akshay Kumar and is now gearing up to begin shooting for Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s Takht which is expected to go on floors at the beginning of the next year.