Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her 39th birthday at Pataudi Palace with hubby Saif Ali Khan and other family members. The pictures and videos from Bebo’s intimate birthday bash have been shared by her sister Karisma Kapoor on Instagram. A stunning Kareena is seen cutting her birthday cakes in the pictures and also sealing the moment with a kiss to Saif. All the pictures and videos from the celebration speak volume of the amazing chemistry Saif and Kareena share, and also the bonding between the family members.

Karisma first shared a video from the bash in which a gorgeous-looking Kareena, dressed in a white cotton dress, is cutting her birthday cake. The actor captioned her post as, “Happy birthday my darling bebo ! We love you ❤️❤️❤️ Direction by @gauravvkchawla 👆🏼 @diljitdosanjh #happybirthdaybebo #pataudidiaries” (sic)

In other pictures shared in Karisma’s Instagram stories, Kareena is seen posing with her sparkling white wine in front of the decorated wall for her birthday. In another picture, ‘Saifeena’ is seen sharing a passionate kiss. Check these out:

Here’s a glimpse of Kareena’s birthday cake:

Before flying off to the Pataudi palace, Kareena began her birthday celebrations on the sets of Dance India Dance that she judges with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Tushar. Wearing a fabulous gota-weaved lehenga, the actor cut her birthday cake with dance master Saroj Khan who attended the show as a special guest for an episode. Check out these pictures:

Later, Kareena was clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she jetted out of the city with Saif and little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan to ring in her 39th birthday.