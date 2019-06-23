Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for Dance India Dance‘s latest season. It’s Kareena’s debut TV show and the actor says she’s excited to interact with the audience on the small screen. Kareena is currently vacationing in London with her family. However, she returned to tape for an episode of DID for a day and moved back to London later. In her latest interview, she talked about the same hectic schedule and how Saif helped her to get over the overthinking she had been doing before signing DID.

While talking to Indian Express, Kareena revealed that she is sure about her fans’ response to her TV stint. The actor said that her fans have always accepted her in all roles and this new journey on TV will also be accepted by them. Kareena then laughed and said that she will try to become friends of the participants and won’t appear like a strict judge. The actor said that for her, DID is a platform to share emotions where talented people need to be given a little push to do ‘wonders in life.’

She was quoted by the daily saying, “I will be a friend to them. Bosco can keep a check on the technical part, and be the strict judge (laughs).” The actor opened up on her family’s reaction to her decision of venturing on the small screen. She said that her parents have always been supportive and Saif also remained positive. She said. “Saif was a little nervous about how will I manage the hectic timings. But he told me, ‘you are a star, you will do everything’.”

Apart from DID, Kareena is busy with some interesting projects in her kitty. She will soon be seen with Akshay Kumar in Dharma Productions’ Good News. The actor then has another Dharma film – Takht, directed by Karan Johar. She has also recently bagged Aamir Khan’s next film titled Lal Singh Chaddha.