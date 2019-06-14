Actor Aamir Khan announced his next film titled Lal Singh Chaddha on his birthday earlier this year. Now, the rumours are rife that the actor has finally decided on the lead female actor in the film. Mid-day reported that Aamir is keen to reunite with his 3 Idiots actor Kareena Kapoor Khan for the Advait Chandan-directorial. While there’s no confirmation on the same, the makers once again want to portray Aamir-Kareena’s cute chemistry on-screen.

The report in the daily quoted a source revealing that Kareena hasn’t taken a final call on the film. However, she is expected to sign the film in a few days when she returns to India after shooting her part in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. The source said, “Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then.”

Lal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to go on the floors in October this year. While Kareena will wrap up Angrezi Medium this month, she is expected to start filming her next – Takht in December this year. Kareena is also gearing up for the release of Good News, a Dharma Productions film that also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 27 this year.

Meanwhile, Lal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of 1995 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead. The film is about a man who accidentally becomes an important part of some of the most iconic historic moments in the 20th century US. The film has been tweaked to match the interest of Indian audience and Aamir has donned the character of a Sikh person in the Hindi version. Revealing that he will have to go through a tough body transformation for his role in the film, the actor has earlier said, ” We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start in October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim.”