The sizzling pair of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan is back to entertain fans with Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of the Hollywood flick Forrest Gump. Aamir will be stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks while Kareena will be playing the female lead in the movie inspired by Paramount Pictures.

This will be Kareena and Aamir’s third collaboration after 3 Idiots and Talaash and will be going on floors in September this year. The shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha will be wrapped by the end of this year itself after which Aamir and his team will head to design the marketing strategy and begin the post-production work on the film. Dropping the news on his social media handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “T’S OFFICIAL… Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up with Aamir Khan in #LaalSinghChaddha… Inspired by the classic #ForrestGump… Directed by Advait Chandan… Written by Atul Kulkarni… Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions… #Christmas 2020 release.” (sic)

The film is being directed by Advait Chandan, who earlier helmed Zaira Wasim starrer highly acclaimed Secret Superstar. Sharing more insight on the upcoming drama, Ajit Andhare, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Studios, told IANS, “For every cinephile out there, the must watch list of films would be incomplete without the mention of ‘Forrest Gump’. To be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences is a long-cherished dream for many of us. Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream.”

Aamir revealed that he always loved the simplicity of Tom Hanks’ character in Forrest Gump and his team is prepared to give an Indian twist to the essence of the film. Aamir added he will have to lose around 20 kgs of weight for the preparation of his character and he is going to spend over six months in the prep work. The actor called Laal Singh Chaddha a ‘life-affirming’ story adding that he’s making the film for families.

Forrest Gump is one of the highly celebrated Hollywood films across the world. It’s the story of a dim-witted man and his journey of unknowingly creating some of the iconic moments in the history of the 20th century US. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and it hit the screens in the year 1994.