A new picture of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has hit the social media and she’s looking gorgeous in it. The actor is seen posing with her best friend Amrita Arora and her elder sister Karisma Kapoor in the picture. The photo has been shared by one of Bebo’s fan club on Instagram. She is currently vacationing in London with her family that includes husband Saif Ali Khan, kid Taimur Ali Khan, father Randhir Kapoor and a few close friends. Her other pictures in which she was seen posing with some fans on the streets of London went viral a few days back. Kareena undoubtedly looked stunning in all the photos.

View this post on Instagram 😗😗😗😗😗 @therealkarismakapoor @amuaroraofficial A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:05pm PDT

The actor is also shooting for her upcoming film in the UK. She is playing the role of a cop in Homi Adajania-directed Angrezi Medium that stars Irrfan Khan in the lead. Kareena has also been fulfilling her duty as the judge on a popular dance reality show. She has constantly been juggling between India and London to shoot for Dance India Dance while simultaneously managing her work in the UK.

Another picture of her with Saif Ali Khan from London created a stir online because it was after a long while that the duo could be seen posing together in a frame. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram London with Love 💕💕💕 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:06am PDT

Apart from Dance India Dance and Angrezi Medium, Kareena has got a lot of other interesting projects in her kitty. She has wrapped the shooting of Good News alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani while she’s yet to begin shooting for Karan Johar’s Takht in which she’s paired with Ranveer Singh. Other actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have joined her in the film.