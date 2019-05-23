Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, was interacting with dietician Rujuta Diwekar about their diet and lifestyle, when she was asked about her two-year-old son’s diet. She revealed that she’s too conscious of Taimur Ali Khan‘s diet and is always on her toe to ensure that he’s eating right. Kareena said that she gets worried when his son goes to attend birthday parties thinking about what would he be eating outside. She was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “I am hyper-paranoid. He goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that’s also wrong, but ya…”

Saif added, “He eats chips, though.” Kareena then named food items that Taimur likes to have at home. She said, “Taimur has khichdi, idli dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food”. She further said that trying to be a good mommy also means ensuring having a plan in place for her kid’s diet.

“Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month… he quite enjoys it. Today, he actually had saag (spinach) for lunch and he normally didn’t like it but I have been shoving it down his throat. So now he’s got used to it. So he actually ate the whole bowl,” said Kareena.

On the acting front, Kareena is currently busy shooting for Angrezi Medium, while Saif is looking forward to the release of his next film titled Laal Kaptaan, which is slated to hit the screens on September 6.