Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan along with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they head to London for a mini vacation. The vacation has been plan ahead of the first schedule of Saif’s upcoming film Jawani Deewani. In the pictures, Kareena swags up the airport look in a comfortable white tee and blue pants teamed up with black overcoat. She completed her look with orange sneakers and sunglasses. While Saif can be seen sporting a semi-casual look with pink shirt and denim. Taimur, like always, looks adorable in his blue striped pyjamas. The little one is being carried by Saif and his expressions are too cute to give it a miss.

All three of them were looking amazing as they head out for a relaxing family vacation and we just can’t stop gushing over them.

Check out the pictures and videos here:



Earlier, the trio was spotted at the family dinner along with Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. As per the reports by Mumbai Mirror, Saif cooked the dinner for all that evening. Sharmila Tagore revealed what all happened at the family dinner and said, “Saif cooked for us; he made a lovely quinoa salad with cherry tomatoes and avocados, along with a mushroom and broccoli dish and roast chicken. Taimur was getting agitated so we wrapped up by 9.30-10 pm as get-togethers now depend on the kid’s schedule.”

On the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Good News along with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for Sacred Games season 2.