Inching closer every day, in the funniest manner possible, to the release day of their Raj Mehta-directorial Good Newwz, lead stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh keep treating fans with latest insights from the sets to maintain the hype around their rom-com. As per the latest reports, the four stars recently promoted their upcoming film on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show when Akshay revealed that co-star Kareena spat on him during the shoot.

Spilling the beans on Bebo, Akshay revealed how Kareena made him redo his makeup after spitting on him so often while shooting the pregnancy scene. He shared, “When Kareena was doing a scene where she had to push out the baby, she was screaming out loud and simultaneously spitting on me.”

The makers of Good Newwz recently dropped a foot-tapping Lohri song, Laal Ghagra, featuring Kareena and Akshay. While Akshay is seen performing some new dance moves, Kareena rides a swing while being dressed in a white satin blouse and red ghagra. Sung by Neha Kakkar, Manj Musik and Herbie Sahara, the song Laal Ghaghra is a recreation of the RDB’s original number with similar lyrics. The actors can be seen celebrating Lohri with a child who probably plays their newborn son in the film. Tanishk Bagchi has given music and lyrics to the song.

The story of the upcoming comedy-drama revolves around two married couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit’s sperms are interchanged. While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabi ones – outspoken, friendly and fun!

The film hits the screens on December 27.