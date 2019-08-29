Ever since Veere Di Wedding star Kareena Kapoor Khan started co-judging the reality show Dance India Dance, fans were in for a treat as they got to see their favourite slaying more frequently on the screen than before. Left more smitten with each passing day and swooning over every new look, the fans couldn’t help but ogle as they glimpsed the old “Tashan” in the diva’s latest ensemble.

Flooding the Internet with her latest look for the dance reality show, fan pages made sure that the Internet was on fire as it saw Kareena donning an off-shoulder black leather dress with a plunging neckline and a bright green drape tied around her waist. Leaving her mid-parted hair flying roughly in the breeze, Kareena made fans hearts flutter.

Check Kareena’s latest pipping hot look here:

View this post on Instagram Wearing @ziadgermanosworld for @zeetvdid ❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Aug 28, 2019 at 1:58am PDT

Kareena walked the ramp as the showstopper for designer duo Gauri and Nainika at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ Festive 2019. Before walking at the runway, the actor talked to the media and expressed her views on the theme of the fashion show this year – #FreeYourLips. The theme this year talked about the importance of freedom of expression. Kareena acknowledged the theme and said, for her, the freedom lies in making ‘independent choices’ as a woman.

She was quoted by news agency IANS saying, “The theme, for me, is about freedom for women to make the choice of what they want to do, what they want to wear or how they want to live their life. I think the first thing that comes to my mind is freedom.” She added that her best personal quality lies in her ‘confidence.’ Kareena said, “My strongest personal quality is that I believe in myself and my confidence. The fact that I live my life the way I want to, and on my own terms is what I think is the best quality I have”.

The actor went on to talk about her work. She said she is gearing up for the release of Good News that also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in important roles. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, it is slated to hit the screens on December 27. Kareena said that the film is going to a ‘laugh riot’ and the audience is going to love it. “I’m sure people are going to love it. It’s got a different concept and it’s releasing during the holiday period. It will be a laugh riot,” she said.