Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s manager of 10 years Poonam Damania is no longer at her job. As revealed by a leading daily, Poonam has quit the organisation that looks after Kareena’s work and now someone else is managing the actor’s work. Both Poonam and Kareena’s relationship was beyond professional and they were clicked as friends often at various Bollywood parties and foreign trips. Now, as Poonam leaves the company who manages Kareena’s body of work, reports are rife that Bebo is also going to disassociate with the organisation.

A report in Mid-Day quotes a source close to the development saying that Poonam’s next step is keenly awaited by most people in the industry. The source reveals that Poonam can either launch her own talent management company or join the rival company KWAN. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Another striking revelation is that even Poonam’s second in command, Naina Sawhney, has left the organisation.

The source tells the daily: “Her second in command, Naina Sawhney too has left the organisation. Poonam’s next move is being keenly watched by the industry insiders with buzz suggesting that she may launch her own talent management firm. The idea of joining the rival celebrity management agency, KWAN, as a senior partner cannot be ruled out either. While this puts a question mark on Kareena’s professional equation with Poonam, their personal rapport remains unaffected.”

Poonam plays a big role in Bebo’s success and now that they are no longer together, it would be interesting to see how the actor designs her work strategies. Meanwhile, on the work front, she’s busy with the judging duties on the dance reality show Dance Indian Dance. She also recently wrapped up the shooting of Angrezi Medium in London with Irrfan Khan. Bebo is gearing up for the release of Good News in October and waiting to begin shooting for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She even has Karan Johar’s next directorial – Takht in the pipeline.