New pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan are surfacing on the internet. They are not the usual photos in which Kareena is seen posing in designer outfits and that perfect pout and makeup. Instead, the photos show the actor practising her yoga postures and each one of them inspires. A fan page of the actor on Instagram has shared a post with a collage of Kareena’s pictures doing yoga. She is seen performing various asanas and maintaining her body postures accordingly. The photos are both beautiful and motivating. Check this out:

View this post on Instagram #yogaitsamust🌺️❣️❣️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

Kareena also posed for some stunning selfies from Tuscany where she went on a vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The sun-kissed no makeup selfies went instantly viral on social media and Bebo-fans couldn’t resist but praise her unfiltered beauty. Check out these photos:

View this post on Instagram #holidayvibes 💋💋 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 4:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram Sun Kissed in Tuscany ❤️❤️🍷🍷🍷🍷 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jun 7, 2019 at 3:59am PDT

The actor is also heading to London to film her part in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Kareena is playing the role of a cop in the film who meets Irrfan’s character in London. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in important roles.

Meanwhile, the actor has got two big films up her sleeve apart from Angrezi Medium. Kareena has finished shooting for Good News in which she is paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film features the two stars as a couple who’s trying to have a baby. Good News also has Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in important roles. Another Dharma film that Kareena has in her kitty is Takht. It’s Karan Johar’s directorial that also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor among others.