Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently vacationing in Tuscany with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The actor will resume work in a few days in London. Kareena is set to start shooting for her part in Irrfan Khan starrer English Medium. However, before she goes on the sets, Kareena makes a surprising revelation. She recently opened up to a news daily about her excitement of joining the team of English Medium but not without revealing that she hadn’t watched the first part of the popular franchise until she signed the new film.

Hindi Medium, that emerged as a Box Office hit and was both critically and commercially successful, was the story of a couple’s struggle to get their daughter admitted in a fancy school. And an honest Kareena confessed that she watched the film for the first time after accepting the offer of working in the Homi Adajania-directorial.

Kareena talked to DNA and said, “No, I watched it after I signed the sequel.” The actor also showered words of praises on Irrfan. She said nothing makes her feel more excited than the fact that she’s getting to work with a talented actor like Irrfan. She said she is a big admirer of the actor’s acting prowess that’s visible in his past works. Kareena was quoted saying, “I have seen Paan Singh Tomar (2010) and other films of Irrfan earlier and I’m his huge fan. I’m excited to work with him.” She went on to say that teaming up with the Piku star is one of the wishes she is getting to fulfilled currently. Kareena said she has worked with all the leading Khans in her career and finally, Irrfan’s name is also been ‘ticked’ off the list. She said, ” I have shared screen space with the other Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir and Saif — and I needed to tick the box with Irrfan.”

Apart from Angrezi Medium, Kareena has got the big Dharma film –Takht up her sleeve. It’s a Mughal period drama, directed by Karan Johar. With Takht, Bebo is being directed by KJo after the hiatus of 18 years. Karan gave her the most popular character of her career – Pooh in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham in 2001. Kareena commented on the same and said, “I am excited to work with him after Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. We will start shooting for Takht in December.”