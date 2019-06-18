Actor Saif Ali Khan is in London with his family. He has also commenced shooting for his next film titled Jawani Janeman in the UK with Alaia Furniturewalla. Now, various media reports reveal that the actor is being joined by his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Bebo is reportedly making a special appearance in Saif’s film as his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend. She is also shooting for her role in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Kareena is playing the character of a cop in the Homi Adajani-directorial.

As reported by Bollywoodlife, Jawani Janeman has Saif playing the role of a 40-year-old man who’s a father to a teenage girl. However, he has his own life philosophies and when he gets to know about his teenage daughter, everything starts changing for him. Tabu also plays an important role in the film while Alaia plays Saif’s pretty daughter.

Meanwhile, both Saif and Kareena are having most of their time in London. In fact, Saif was seen enjoying India vs Pakistan cricket match the other day while Kareena was spotted hanging out with her sister Karisma Kapoor and aunt Reema Jain. A video of Saif posing with MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni also went viral on social media. He was also seen cheering for team India with Alaia in an Instagram clip. Check these out:

#saifalikhan with #zivadhoni

While there’s no confirmation on the news, Kareena and Saif will be reuniting on-screen after four years if the former joins the cast of Jawani Janeman. She has got a lot of projects up her sleeve currently. Kareena recently wrapped up the shooting of Good News with Akshay Kumar. She is simultaneously shooting for her appearance as a judge on the reality show Dance India Dance. Bebo will move to shoot Karan Johar’s Takht by the end of the year. Rumours are also rife that the actor has been approached to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha.